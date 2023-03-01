Wrapped Everscale Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $167.90 million and $199,823.49 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0967 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Everscale alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00422021 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,763.02 or 0.28525848 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000149 BTC.

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,076,778,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,736,938,516 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,076,737,343 with 1,736,897,809 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09786878 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $308,021.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Everscale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Everscale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.