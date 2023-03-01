WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Shares of WW opened at $3.66 on Friday. WW International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $258.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of WW International by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

