WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.96.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WW International from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
WW International Stock Performance
Shares of WW opened at $3.66 on Friday. WW International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $11.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $258.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.55.
WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.
