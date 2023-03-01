Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:XHR traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 1,288,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,167. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts
Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.