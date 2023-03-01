Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $14.52. 1,288,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,167. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

