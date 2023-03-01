Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.36-$1.60 EPS.
Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -701.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -1,999.00%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.
Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
