Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.36-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56. Xenia Hotels & Resorts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.36-$1.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -701.65 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently -1,999.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Raymond James cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an underweight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

