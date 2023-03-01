XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 10,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $779,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,193,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XPEL Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,747. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Get XPEL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on XPEL to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of XPEL in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on XPEL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of XPEL

XPEL Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,425,000 after buying an additional 1,454,820 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,921,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 538,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 269,418 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPEL by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 368,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,940,000 after buying an additional 216,213 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.