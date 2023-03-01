Yangarra Resources (YGR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

Shares of YGR opened at C$2.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$196.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11. Yangarra Resources has a 52-week low of C$1.87 and a 52-week high of C$4.07.

Get Yangarra Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th.

About Yangarra Resources

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.