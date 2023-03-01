Zacks Investment Management Has $227,000 Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,463.34, for a total transaction of $4,471,967.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $103,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,463.34, for a total transaction of $4,471,967.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $103,897.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71 shares in the company, valued at $105,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,170 shares of company stock valued at $21,235,574 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,433.71 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,609.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,506.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,367.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

See Also

