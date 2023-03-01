Zacks Investment Management Has $363,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Zacks Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,851 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 33,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

WFC opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

