Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of York Water by 1,571.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 626,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,338,000 after buying an additional 589,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in York Water by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in York Water by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in York Water by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in York Water by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 128,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get York Water alerts:

York Water Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ YORW opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $44.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $620.72 million, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.55.

York Water Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2027 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.56%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of York Water from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

York Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.