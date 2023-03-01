Zacks Investment Management Raises Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,560 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 61,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 29.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,498 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 41.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 333.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 332,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 255,563 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LUMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.19.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LUMN opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

