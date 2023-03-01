Zacks Investment Management Sells 55 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5,459.3% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 537.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on REGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $853.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total value of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,640,437. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $760.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $737.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $717.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $800.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

