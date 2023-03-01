Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) versus First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Critical Comparison

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -1.63% -0.54% -0.36% First Advantage 7.39% 13.14% 7.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Advantage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $1.96 billion 5.03 -$101.00 million ($0.44) -95.45 First Advantage $712.29 million 3.09 $16.05 million $0.39 37.21

This table compares Zillow Group and First Advantage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Advantage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Zillow Group and First Advantage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Advantage 0 5 1 0 2.17

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $40.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.17%. First Advantage has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential downside of 2.14%. Given First Advantage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Advantage is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Summary

First Advantage beats Zillow Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals. The Mortgages segment is involved in mortgage originations through Zillow Home Loans and advertising sold to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals. The Homes segment focuses on providing title and escrow services performed by Zillow Closing Services. The company was founded by Richard N. Barton and Lloyd D. Frink in December 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

