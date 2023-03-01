ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $825.00 million-$850.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $913.50 million.

ZimVie Trading Down 8.1 %

Shares of ZimVie stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.46. The stock had a trading volume of 385,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,527. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. ZimVie has a fifty-two week low of $6.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ZimVie Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIMV. Natixis acquired a new position in ZimVie during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in ZimVie in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

