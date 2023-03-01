ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ ZI opened at $24.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.07, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.64. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $61.44.

Insider Activity at ZoomInfo Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $339,375,545.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,980,000. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.