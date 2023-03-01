Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $428-440 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $432.01 million. Zuora also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.01 EPS.

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.20. 2,072,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,593. Zuora has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Zuora

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $155,408.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at $756,643.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Guggenheim Shenkan sold 4,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $27,649.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,087 shares in the company, valued at $268,182.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at $756,643.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,471 shares of company stock worth $884,089. Insiders own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zuora

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,895,000 after acquiring an additional 546,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 7.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,705,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,623,000 after acquiring an additional 653,017 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,433,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,784,000 after acquiring an additional 37,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,342,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 908,890 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zuora by 1,567.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,204,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,643 shares during the period. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Stories

