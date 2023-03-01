Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $88.00 million-$89.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.75 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.07-$0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Zuora from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE ZUO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.20. 2,072,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,995. Zuora has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative net margin of 32.65% and a negative return on equity of 61.56%. The firm had revenue of $101.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $155,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,643.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 24,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $155,408.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,643.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 19,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $115,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,471 shares of company stock valued at $884,089 in the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Zuora by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Zuora by 5.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zuora by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

