ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

CNET opened at $1.52 on Friday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) by 771.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing advertising, precision marketing, online to offline sales channel expansion and the related data services to small and medium enterprises. Its services include precision marketing, data analysis, member point’s management and other value-added services.

