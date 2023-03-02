100,000 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,198,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,093,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,628,000 after buying an additional 28,094 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 90,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWD stock opened at $153.53 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.