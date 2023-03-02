10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

VCXA stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 413,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $700,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

