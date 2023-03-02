1,165 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $213.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.86. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

