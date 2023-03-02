196,715 Shares in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC) Acquired by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TG Venture Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TGVC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.36% of TG Venture Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,739,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in TG Venture Acquisition by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 554,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 254,742 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TG Venture Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $1,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TG Venture Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $990,000. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Venture Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ TGVC opened at $10.32 on Thursday. TG Venture Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10.

TG Venture Acquisition Company Profile

TG Venture Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industries primarily within the space technology, financial technology, technology, media and telecom, and related sectors in the United States and other developed countries.

