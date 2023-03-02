213,200 Shares in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Acquired by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 213,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.38% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARYD. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $490,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 668,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 12.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 59,656 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 236,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.73.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

