215,782 Shares in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) Purchased by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 215,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.99% of Kadem Sustainable Impact at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 1,029.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 18,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Kadem Sustainable Impact by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KSI opened at $10.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of electric vehicle, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technologies.

