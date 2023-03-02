2,459 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $192.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $128.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

