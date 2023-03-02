28,495 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $510,079,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $192,308,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $124,814,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $114,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

