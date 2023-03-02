30,004 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Bought by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Invesco by 99.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 166.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco during the third quarter worth $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 33.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 369.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.70 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.10.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.51.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $43,608,926.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

