34,282 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Purchased by Endurant Capital Management LP

Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,000. Becton, Dickinson and comprises about 2.5% of Endurant Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $233.24. The stock had a trading volume of 322,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $215.90 and a one year high of $277.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

