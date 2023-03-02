36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 455.7% from the January 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised 36Kr from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

36Kr Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRKR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 21,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,723. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.84. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 36Kr

36Kr ( NASDAQ:KRKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter. 36Kr had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 17.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Rating) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of 36Kr worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

