374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,100 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 577,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

374Water Stock Up 1.2 %

374Water stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.32. 43,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,109. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.21. 374Water has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Get 374Water alerts:

Institutional Trading of 374Water

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWO. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in 374Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in 374Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in 374Water during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in 374Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of 374Water in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

374Water Company Profile

374Water, Inc is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to the municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on April 30, 2021 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 374Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 374Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.