3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) Insider Allan Brackin Purchases 100,000 Shares

3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL – Get Rating) insider Allan Brackin purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of A$129,000.00 ($87,162.16).
3P Learning Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
3P Learning Company Profile
