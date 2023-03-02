7Pixels (7PXS) Trading Up 1.7% Over Last Week

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, 7Pixels has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One 7Pixels token can now be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00013347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. 7Pixels has a market capitalization of $48.36 million and approximately $25,931.00 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

7Pixels Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

7Pixels Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.90103489 USD and is down -3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,325.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

