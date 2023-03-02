AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AAON in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2023 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

AAON Price Performance

AAON stock opened at $90.57 on Thursday. AAON has a 1 year low of $47.50 and a 1 year high of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.96 and a beta of 0.78.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. AAON’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AAON during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

