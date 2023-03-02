Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.64% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of AAN stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $12.89. 356,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $396.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aaron’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 33,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $8,838,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

