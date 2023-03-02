Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.64% from the company’s previous close.
Aaron’s Price Performance
Shares of AAN stock traded down $1.51 on Thursday, hitting $12.89. 356,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $396.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $589.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.
About Aaron’s
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
