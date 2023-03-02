Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Aaron’s Stock Down 9.4 %

NYSE:AAN traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. 70,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,611. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.16. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $401.68 million, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aaron’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $8,838,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after acquiring an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 940.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 313,044 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,976,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,853,000 after acquiring an additional 221,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 28.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 209,274 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

