AB Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,714.79

AB Dynamics plc (LON:ABDP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,714.79 ($20.69) and traded as high as GBX 1,800 ($21.72). AB Dynamics shares last traded at GBX 1,800 ($21.72), with a volume of 7,195 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABDP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AB Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of AB Dynamics from GBX 1,530 ($18.46) to GBX 1,800 ($21.72) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,717.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,543.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £408.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10,382.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

