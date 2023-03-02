Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 104000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Abacus Mining & Exploration Stock Up 16.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.67.

About Abacus Mining & Exploration

Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.

