Aberdeen New India Investment Trust (LON:ANII) Shares Down 1.1%

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANII – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 520 ($6.27) and last traded at GBX 520 ($6.27). Approximately 51,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 51,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 526 ($6.35).

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 546.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 564.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5,264.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Aberdeen New India Investment Trust

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

