abrdn (LON:ABDN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 225.60 ($2.72) and last traded at GBX 208.90 ($2.52), with a volume of 860887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 213.40 ($2.58).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be issued a GBX 7.30 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. abrdn’s payout ratio is 5,555.56%.

Get abrdn alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of abrdn to a “reduce” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 185 ($2.23) in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, abrdn presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 175 ($2.11).

abrdn Trading Up 3.1 %

abrdn Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 35.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 204.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 178.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 857.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.33.

(Get Rating)

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.