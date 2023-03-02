Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $671.97 million. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.40 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.90.
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
