Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $690-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $671.97 million. Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.10-$3.40 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $74.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.22. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACHC. Loop Capital raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,941,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 457,687 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,751,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 389.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after buying an additional 210,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 12.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,792,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,490,000 after buying an additional 194,879 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,700,000 after buying an additional 131,959 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Read More

