ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) EVP Sells $15,080.34 in Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) EVP Austin D. Kim sold 803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $15,080.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,108 shares in the company, valued at $377,628.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

ACAD stock opened at $20.92 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $28.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.64.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $136.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 41.76% and a negative return on equity of 49.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACAD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $572,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.52.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

