Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $5.00. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 81,337 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACHV shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Achieve Life Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 57.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 33.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

