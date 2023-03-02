Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.62

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.62 and traded as high as $5.00. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 81,337 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on ACHV shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
