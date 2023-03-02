Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.26

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.18 ($0.01). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,879,184 shares changing hands.

Actual Experience Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kirsten English purchased 154,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of £3,096.92 ($3,737.08). In other Actual Experience news, insider Kirsten English acquired 154,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £3,096.92 ($3,737.08). Also, insider Stephen Davidson acquired 29,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £297.98 ($359.58). Insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

Featured Stories

