Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Acushnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Acushnet has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Acushnet to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.15. 415,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $54.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Acushnet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 2,168,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $99,990,826.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,935,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,874,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Acushnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.39% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of performance-driven golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment is involved in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.