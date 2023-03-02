Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.20-$11.20 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.3 %

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,581,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,038. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $137.00 and a 12 month high of $231.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,611,000 after buying an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 202.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 390,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,885,000 after acquiring an additional 261,608 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 334,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,055,000 after acquiring an additional 226,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 274.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 171,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after purchasing an additional 125,893 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $228.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.