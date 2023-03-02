Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.21

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.21 and traded as high as C$10.43. Aecon Group shares last traded at C$10.14, with a volume of 560,232 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. ATB Capital upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Aecon Group from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on Aecon Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.18.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Aecon Group Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$700.39 million, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Aecon Group Dividend Announcement

Aecon Group Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

(Get Rating)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.