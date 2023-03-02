AES (NYSE:AES) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73. AES also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.65-$1.75 EPS.

AES Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:AES opened at $24.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AES has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.86%.

AES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded AES from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 target price on shares of AES in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AES by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,074,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after buying an additional 251,879 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in AES by 1,663.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 110,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 104,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in AES during the fourth quarter worth $2,602,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

Featured Stories

