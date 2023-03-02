Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Short Interest Up 134.3% in February

Afentra plc (OTCMKTS:STGAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 134.3% from the January 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Afentra Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:STGAF remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. Afentra has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $0.25.
About Afentra
