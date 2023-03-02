Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Position Boosted by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Affirm worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 2,007.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,381,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,313,748. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The company has a current ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $399.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $288,865.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,714.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

