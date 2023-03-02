AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:MITT opened at $6.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.84. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $9.65.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.