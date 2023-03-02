AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.63.

NYSE:MITT opened at $6.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.84. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITT. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. 39.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

