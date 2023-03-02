Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target Cut to C$84.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.81% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Veritas Investment Research set a C$82.10 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.0 %

TSE:AEM traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$63.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,117. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$70.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.14. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$48.88 and a 1 year high of C$84.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Agnico Eagle Mines

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total value of C$1,126,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,883,814.40. In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.40, for a total transaction of C$1,126,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,883,814.40. Also, Director Martine Celej sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.61, for a total value of C$155,906.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,204,394.77. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,580 shares of company stock worth $2,628,815. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading

